Dr. Low has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Low, DO
Overview
Dr. Linda Low, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Low works at
Locations
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2434
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering with depression for a long time and had been on several different medications . Finally I couldn't take it any more and needed to be hospitalized . Ever since the medications were corrected I'm finally feeling great and hopeful . Feel blessed.
About Dr. Linda Low, DO
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740297969
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Low accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Low works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Low, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Low appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.