Overview

Dr. Linda Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX|UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Champaign Dental Group in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.