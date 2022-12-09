Dr. Linda Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Liu, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Sedona, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
Verde Valley Medical Center-sedona Campus3700 W State Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336 Directions (928) 204-4954
-
2
Arizona Center for Cancer Care7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 629-8390
-
3
Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona9965 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 629-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is a leader in the field of medicine. She and her team are providing progressive new procedures that keep the Breast Center in Sedona on the cutting edge of the highest quality medical care. I highly recommend her and I am very grateful for her care.
About Dr. Linda Liu, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528170586
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Princeton University
