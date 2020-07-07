Dr. Linda Liau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Liau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Liau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Liau works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6198
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liau?
Dr. Liau is a brilliant surgeon. She is also kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Linda Liau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861417834
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- Ucla Med Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liau has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.