Overview

Dr. Linda Liau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Liau works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

