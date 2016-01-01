Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Lewis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Lewis, MD
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1942392592
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res|Colum Presby Med Ctr|St Lukes Hosp Ctr
- U Wisc Hosps
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Lewis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
