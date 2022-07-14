Overview

Dr. Linda Leventhal, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Leventhal works at Rosenman & Leventhal, PC in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.