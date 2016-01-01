Dr. Lefler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Lefler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Lefler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Suncoast Center for Community Mental Health4024 Central Ave Rm 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (727) 327-7656
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659414340
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lefler accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefler.
