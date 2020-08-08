Overview

Dr. Linda Leffel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Leffel works at Leffel Center in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.