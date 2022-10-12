Dr. Linda Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee performed a Rhinoplasty on my crooked nose and gave me the ability to breathe again! Throughout the process Dr Lee had an amazing attitude and informed me about every part of the process. Would highly recommend talking with Dr Lee and her team if you are looking to get a Rhinoplasty
About Dr. Linda Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366618464
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Mass Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.