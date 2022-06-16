Overview

Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lebourgeois works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.