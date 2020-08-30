Overview

Dr. Linda Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Law works at Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ and Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.