Dr. Linda Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Law, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Law works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors - Centre Street168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 241-2891Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Liver Medicine579 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 251-3485
-
3
Mount Sinai Institute for Liver Medicine17 E 102nd St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7270
-
4
Diabetes At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights3722 82ND ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 879-1600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Law?
Excellent
About Dr. Linda Law, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235390832
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.