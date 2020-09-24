Overview

Dr. Linda Lapos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Lapos works at Colon-Rectal Surgery Associates, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Constipation and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.