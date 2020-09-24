Dr. Linda Lapos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Lapos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC1255 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 3900, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1700
College Heights Endoscopy Center3147 College Heights Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 841-2432
Rehabilitation Service Muhlenberg 25972597 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 402-1095
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
My visit was months ago but it was excellent. Dr. Lapos fulfilled all of the boxes below for what went well. Months later she performed a colonoscopy on me and explained everything well before and after the procedure. All of my concerns were addressed. As I look back, she was right about all of my questions as to how to improve my condition. My condition is still difficult from swelling, but I get breaks sometimes. I think scar tissue from 4 surgeries over many years is a culprit. Dr. Lapos did not do those surgeries. When I need help, I will return to Dr. Lapos. She also made me comfortable with a painful situation. The entire Staff was excellent!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841249406
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
