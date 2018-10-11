Overview

Dr. Linda Lang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.