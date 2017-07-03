Dr. Linda Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lam is an extremely good physician and is very supportive. She is willing to listen and help get to the root of the issue so that you can go on with your life. I would highly recommend her to friends and family
About Dr. Linda Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1508145863
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.