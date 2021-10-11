Overview

Dr. Linda Lacerte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uncasville, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Lacerte works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Uncasville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.