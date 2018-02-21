Dr. Kodesch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Dr. Kodesch works at
Locations
Kodesch and Kodesch MD4300 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 267-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Linda Kodesch is an wondeful caring Doctor. Spends enough time with you and explains anything you have to ask her. Takes time to go over medications that are given by her or you might already be taken. I Highly recommend Dr. Linda Kodesch to anyone who is looking for an asthma/allergy Doctor. I have been going to her for many years and I just love her. I am very happy that my doctor back home in Pennsylvania recommended her to me.
About Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
