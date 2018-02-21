See All Allergists & Immunologists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine

Dr. Kodesch works at LINDA M KODESCH, M.D. in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kodesch and Kodesch MD
    4300 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 21, 2018
    Dr. Linda Kodesch is an wondeful caring Doctor. Spends enough time with you and explains anything you have to ask her. Takes time to go over medications that are given by her or you might already be taken. I Highly recommend Dr. Linda Kodesch to anyone who is looking for an asthma/allergy Doctor. I have been going to her for many years and I just love her. I am very happy that my doctor back home in Pennsylvania recommended her to me.
    About Dr. Linda Kodesch, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699749358
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kodesch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodesch works at LINDA M KODESCH, M.D. in Titusville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kodesch’s profile.

    Dr. Kodesch has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodesch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodesch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

