Dr. Linda Ireland, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Ireland works at Alaska Heart Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.