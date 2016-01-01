See All Pediatricians in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Linda Hung, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Hung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Hung works at Allegro Pediatrics in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA, Bellevue, WA and Bothell, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates
    1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 391-7337
    Totem Lake
    13030 121st Way NE Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 814-5170
    Dynacare Northwest Inc
    2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 827-4600
    Allegro Pediatrics
    11724 NE 195th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 318-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Linda Hung, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013082221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seattle Children'S Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.