Dr. Linda Hung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Hung works at Allegro Pediatrics in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA, Bellevue, WA and Bothell, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.