Dr. Linda Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Hung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 391-7337
Totem Lake13030 121st Way NE Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 814-5170
Dynacare Northwest Inc2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 827-4600
Allegro Pediatrics11724 NE 195th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 318-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Hung, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1013082221
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Children'S Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Washington
