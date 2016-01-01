See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Linda Hudson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Hudson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Hudson works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Locations

    MMG Ballantyne
    15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8100
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8100

Hospital Affiliations
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Osteopenia
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Linda Hudson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790759702
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Internal Medicine
