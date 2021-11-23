Dr. Linda Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Huang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med- Stanford Ca|Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Linda Huang, MD1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3150, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 567-6504Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I am 31 years old and I just had breast reduction with Dr. Huang in October 2021. I am beyond thrilled with the results! My only regret is not having done the reduction sooner. Best decision of my life! I ride horses competitively and I can't tell what a different it has made to have all of that weight taken off my neck. I no longer have numbness in my hands and severe pain in my neck. Beyond how thrilled I am with the results I am very happy I chose Dr. Huang. She and her staff (especially Catherine) are truly gifted at what they do. But on top of that they are kind. Thank you Dr. Huang for changing my life!
About Dr. Linda Huang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700849007
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Kutz And Asssociates|Kleinert, Kutz & Asssociates
- Duke Univ Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery Georgetown Univ Hosp, General Surgery|Duke University|Georgetown University Hospital
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med- Stanford Ca|Stanford University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Spanish.
275 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.