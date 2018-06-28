Dr. Hsueh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Hsueh, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Hsueh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8682
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsueh is very thorough. She helped get my brain tumor (non-cancerous) diagnosed. She was also very concerned and helpful then and now. Two years later, she is still taking care of my eyes and she makes me feel that she gets to the bottom of things, whether it is just the eye exam for vision or something more. I highly recommend her. If you have to wait a bit for an appointment, it is well worth it. On a personal level, I like her very much.
About Dr. Linda Hsueh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsueh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsueh has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsueh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.
