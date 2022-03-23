Dr. Kinda Hipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinda Hipps, MD
Dr. Kinda Hipps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Hipps works at
Rutgers Health Ob-Gyn140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
She is experienced and skillful. She covers all bases. Anyone who chooses to go to her would be in excellent hands. She cares about the patient and takes her profession seriously.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1366552671
- Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)
Dr. Hipps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hipps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hipps has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hipps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hipps speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hipps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hipps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.