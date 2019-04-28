Dr. Hershey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Hershey, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Hershey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Hershey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce A Darrow MD711 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 456-1000
-
2
OU Physicians Neurology825 NE 10th St Ste 5200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-3635
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershey?
Dr. Linda Hershey was my Neurologist when I was diagnosed with Miller Fisher Syndrome in April 2015. I just wanna thank Dr. Hershey because after 2.5 months I fully recovered from the illness and was able to go back to Basic Training in the military. Thank you, thank you so much, Dr. Hershey. I am forever greatful. -Don Pangilinan
About Dr. Linda Hershey, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1639102106
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Barnes & St Louis Chldns Hosp/Wash U
- St Johns Mercy Med Ctr-St Louis U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Purdue University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.