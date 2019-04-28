See All Neurologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Linda Hershey, MD

Neurology
4.5 (6)
47 years of experience
Dr. Linda Hershey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Hershey works at OU Physicians-Neurology Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Bruce A Darrow MD
    711 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 456-1000
  2. 2
    OU Physicians Neurology
    825 NE 10th St Ste 5200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-3635

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
AIDS Dementia Complex Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Apr 28, 2019
    Apr 28, 2019
Dr. Linda Hershey was my Neurologist when I was diagnosed with Miller Fisher Syndrome in April 2015. I just wanna thank Dr. Hershey because after 2.5 months I fully recovered from the illness and was able to go back to Basic Training in the military. Thank you, thank you so much, Dr. Hershey. I am forever greatful. -Don Pangilinan
    — Apr 28, 2019
    About Dr. Linda Hershey, MD

    • Neurology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639102106
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    • Barnes & St Louis Chldns Hosp/Wash U
    • St Johns Mercy Med Ctr-St Louis U
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Purdue University
    • Neurology
