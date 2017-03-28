Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Hendricks works at
Locations
Central Georgia Cancer Care800 1st St Ste 410, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a physician, I had knowledge of the many physician and cancer clinic options available to treat my Stage IV esophageal cancer. That is exactly why I chose Dr Hendricks. Her medical/disease knowledge is superlative and her compassion is beyond reproach. After each appointment, I leave knowing that I have the best care available and had all of my questions and concerns addressed.
About Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1881639821
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Georgia Tech
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
