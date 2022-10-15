Dr. Linda Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Dr L Green and Associates3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-2916Monday8:15am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr. Green is the BEST by far! She has excellent bedside manner. She's always informative, friendly, and professional. Both the front & back office staff are always amazing. Clean friendly environment. Zero to minimum wait time. I trust my care to Dr. Green and her team. I also highly recommend!
About Dr. Linda Green, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023104056
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.