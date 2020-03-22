Dr. Linda Goggin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Goggin, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Goggin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Goggin works at
Locations
-
1
Foster Medical Center1815 C St Ste K37, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions
-
2
Ideal Health Bellingham, Bellingham WA208 Halleck St # 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 739-3611
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goggin?
Dr. Goggin is very thorough. She is a very smart doctor. She looks above and beyond for symptoms to find the best remedy. She is personable, explains things clearly and combines her western medical experience along with natural medicine, to find remedies to best help her patients. Her treatments are safe and effective. She is proactive with her podcasts on health, writing and publishing books on health and very attentive to her patients. I love that Dr. Goggin is not afraid to think outside the box and recognize that every individual is different in how they need to be treated. What works for one person, does not always work for the next, even if the two present with similar issues. She has a gift of not just looking at the trees, she sees the entire forest.
About Dr. Linda Goggin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932160876
Education & Certifications
- Exempla-St Joseph Hosp
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goggin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goggin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goggin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goggin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goggin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.