Dr. Linda Go, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Go, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Hamilton Health Center703 W Hamilton Ave Ste 1, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-4944
Prevea Rice Lake Health Center1051 West Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 717-4944
Prevea Menomonie Health Center2919 Stout Rd, Menomonie, WI 54751 Directions (715) 717-4944
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center2509 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 717-4944
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Go, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1942406087
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Chicago Medical School
- Occupational Medicine
