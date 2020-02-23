See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Linda Globerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Globerman works at BEACH CITIES DERMATOLOGY in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey K. Lander M.d. Ph.d. Inc.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 612, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 798-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Feb 23, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of hers for many years. She is very thorough and truly listens to you. I would highly recommend her.
    Donna — Feb 23, 2020
    About Dr. Linda Globerman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407835952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
