Overview

Dr. Linda Fort, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Fort works at F Keith Kennedy MD PC in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.