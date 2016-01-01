Dr. Figen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Figen, MD
Dr. Linda Figen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
- 1 413 W Howe St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 334-2394
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1992778930
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Figen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figen.
