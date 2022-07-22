Overview

Dr. Linda Farkas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Farkas works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.