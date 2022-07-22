Dr. Linda Farkas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Farkas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Farkas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Farkas works at
Locations
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 369-5831MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
University of California Davis Medical Group2221 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Explained things well Very kind caring Has an amazing knowledge Glad I found her I have seen other surgeons before I met Dr Farkas And they left me confused not her thanks for help
About Dr. Linda Farkas, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1558334730
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cook Co Hospital University Ill College Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Farkas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farkas has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farkas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farkas speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farkas.
