Dr. Fancher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Fancher, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Fancher, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fancher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linda E Fancher MD LLC1010 S King St Ste 220, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 597-8038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fancher?
I've been going to Dr Fancher for years and years, she's so good my husband and son also see her. She explains everything in plain English, writes things down for you, gives you alternatives for treatment and lets you make your own decisions. She's thorough and spends time with you and listens well. She's also a very good diagnostician and will find whatever ails you. She also does minor procedures in her office, which is a big plus. I don't think I can find anyone like her and I hope she never retires.
About Dr. Linda Fancher, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073631362
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fancher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fancher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fancher works at
Dr. Fancher has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fancher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fancher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fancher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fancher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fancher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.