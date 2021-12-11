See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Linda Fancher, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Linda Fancher, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Linda Fancher, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Fancher works at Linda E Fancher MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda E Fancher MD LLC
    1010 S King St Ste 220, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 597-8038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fancher?

    Dec 11, 2021
    I've been going to Dr Fancher for years and years, she's so good my husband and son also see her. She explains everything in plain English, writes things down for you, gives you alternatives for treatment and lets you make your own decisions. She's thorough and spends time with you and listens well. She's also a very good diagnostician and will find whatever ails you. She also does minor procedures in her office, which is a big plus. I don't think I can find anyone like her and I hope she never retires.
    — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Fancher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linda Fancher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fancher to family and friends

    Dr. Fancher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fancher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linda Fancher, MD.

    About Dr. Linda Fancher, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073631362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fancher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fancher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fancher works at Linda E Fancher MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Fancher’s profile.

    Dr. Fancher has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fancher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fancher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fancher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fancher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fancher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linda Fancher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.