Dr. Linda Emanuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Emanuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Emanuel works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Supportive Oncology250 E Superior St Ste 5-520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Northwestern Medical Group - Rubloff Building750 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 601, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-2772
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Emanuel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
