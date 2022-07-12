Dr. Linda Dressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Dressler, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Dressler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Dressler works at
Locations
-
1
Dressler Ophthalmology Associates, PLC3930 Pender Dr Ste 10, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 988-7725Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dressler?
I saw Dr. Randolph yesterday. I had a minor eye problems in my right eye. When I called in the morning, I had no problem at all the doctor will see me that afternoon. I was very impressed that how everything was taken care for me by the staff, the nurses and Dr. Randolph. Thank you very much for all your help.
About Dr. Linda Dressler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801863071
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Hosp
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School - Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dressler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dressler works at
Dr. Dressler has seen patients for Glaucoma and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Dressler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.