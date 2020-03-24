Overview

Dr. Linda Doan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Doan works at Greater Newport Physicians in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.