Dr. Linda Do, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Linda Do, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. 

Dr. Do works at Five Point Urgent Care Physicians Pllc in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Five Point Urgent Care Physicians Pllc
    1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 115, Rockwall, TX 75032 (469) 267-6200
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe
    6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 (972) 412-2273
    Roberto Lopez D.o. Internal Medicine Clinicpa
    9500 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 (469) 800-2575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Fibroids
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Apr 02, 2021
    Linda Do was amazing. She took on my pregnancy care when I was 28 weeks along, and I could not have asked for a better person to deliver my baby. She was attentive during every appointment, and answered any questions without rushing. With this being my first pregnancy, I felt so at ease every time she walked in the door. And front office staff are always a joy to be around as well. Delivering with Dr. Do was the best choice, and I would do it again in a heartbeat. If you are in search of a OBGYN this is the person you need to visit.
    Jocelyn — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Linda Do, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1588004774
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Do has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

