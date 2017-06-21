Dr. Linda Ditoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ditoro, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Ditoro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Di Palermo Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Palermo Italy and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Ditoro works at
Locations
Premier Pediatrics of New York PC2955 Veterans Rd W Ste 2C, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 356-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to them for over 20 years. From my nieces to my children! They are wonderful and I recommend them to everyone
About Dr. Linda Ditoro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1245205798
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Di Palermo Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Palermo Italy
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditoro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditoro works at
Dr. Ditoro speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditoro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditoro.
