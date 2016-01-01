Dr. Linda Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Cowan, MD
Dr. Linda Cowan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Aids Assistance Foundation1111 W 6th St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-9704
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770618589
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan works at
Dr. Cowan has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cowan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
