Dr. Linda Cowan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Cowan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Cowan works at Linda S Cowan MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Assistance Foundation
    1111 W 6th St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-9704

Experience & Treatment Frequency

High Risk Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pregnancy Ultrasound
High Risk Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pregnancy Ultrasound

High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Fabry's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Linda Cowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770618589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cowan works at Linda S Cowan MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cowan’s profile.

    Dr. Cowan has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

