Dr. Linda Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Clemons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Clemons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Clemons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florence Family Practice122 E Tennessee St, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 764-9830
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemons?
About Dr. Linda Clemons, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902852387
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Huntsville School Of Primary Medical Care
- University Of Alabama At Huntsville School Of Primary Care
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemons works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.