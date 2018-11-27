Dr. Linda Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Chung, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Group Irvine (sand Canyon) - Obstetrics & Gynecology Services16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 275, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 770-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She did a great job. I can’t imagine why anyone find her other than professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Linda Chung, MD
- Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053314211
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.