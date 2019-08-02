See All Psychiatrists in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Linda Chuang, MD

Psychiatry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Chuang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center

Dr. Chuang works at Hudson Psychiatric Associates in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Therapy Institute
    36-42 Newark St Ste 301, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 222-8808
  2. 2
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 203, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 222-8819
  3. 3
    6 Forest Ave # 205, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 880-6767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 02, 2019
    Dr. Chuang has significantly helped me over the past two and a half years. I no longer struggle with crippling anxiety because of her guidance. She is warm, attentive, and very knowledgeable in her field. I highly recommend her. Dr. Chuang really takes the time to listen and understand you, so she can help you in the most careful way possible.
    Sydney — Aug 02, 2019
    About Dr. Linda Chuang, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1518099175
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

