Overview

Dr. Linda Chiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Chiu works at Linda D Chiu MD Inc in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.