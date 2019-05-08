Dr. Linda Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen looked at my records and listened very carefully. She is very kind and caring. Samsun has the best doctors, I don't understand medical, but she does-so I don't have to, not that I'm uneducated-its that she is super educated. She even turned of those bright lights for me. I have never had a medical doctor do that. I do recommend her, I have a hard time with medicine, and she listened and she offered care at a level I could handle.
About Dr. Linda Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629105069
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.