Dr. Cappiello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD
Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr Linda Cappiello400 GRAND ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 656-5257
Been going to Dr Capiello for over 20 years. I find that she is cautious but not overly anxious to "chop away" the way other dermatologists are. She later out options very clearly and spends a good amount of time with her patients. Her office is a bit run down but I don't go to doctors for their office.
About Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881853455
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Cappiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappiello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappiello.
