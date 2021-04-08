Dr. Linda Burk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Burk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Burk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Burk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linda L Burk MD1703 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 987-2875
-
2
John R. Gilmore M.d.10740 N Central Expy Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 987-2875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burk?
Yes, I loved my visit. The optical shop was also very good. Fast work. I will be back. Thank you very much.
About Dr. Linda Burk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194757328
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U Affil Hosp
- Northwestern U Affil Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burk works at
Dr. Burk has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burk speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.