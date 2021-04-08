See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Linda Burk, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (50)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Burk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Burk works at Linda L Burk MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda L Burk MD
    1703 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-2875
  2. 2
    John R. Gilmore M.d.
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-2875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Linda Burk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194757328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke U Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • Northwestern U Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Burk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burk has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

