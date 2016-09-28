Overview

Dr. Linda Brecher, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Brecher works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.