Overview

Dr. Linda Bogar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Bogar works at Practice in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 28, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Linda Bogar, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396765921
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Temple U Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • Temple Univ Hosp, General Surgery
Internship
  • Temple University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Linda Bogar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bogar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bogar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

