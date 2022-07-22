Dr. Linda Bergal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Bergal, MD
Dr. Linda Bergal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They completed their residency with Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
Dr. Bergal works at
Steward Surgical Clinic2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 501A, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 833-9797
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleased with her experience and pleasant demeanor now healing from a painful groin hernia.
- General Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1558595389
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- General Surgery
Dr. Bergal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergal speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergal.
