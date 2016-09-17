Dr. Bartell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Bartell, MD
Dr. Linda Bartell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Lqmg1221 E Spruce Ave # A, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-5777
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Dr. Bartell is an excellent physician. She is caring and spends adequate time when I see her. She is down to earth and her manner is soothing and calming. Thanks Dr. Bartell.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568458966
- Good Samaritan Hospital Emanuel Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Emanuel Hosp|Good Samaritan Hospital Emanuel Hospital
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bartell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartell works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.