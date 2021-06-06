Dr. Linda Barrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Barrows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Barrows, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Barrows works at
Locations
Associated Dermatologists1845 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 137, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 297-7209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrows was incredibly kind and professional. Her expertise was incredible, and she was so nice! Would recommend.
About Dr. Linda Barrows, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467555813
Education & Certifications
- University Texas
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrows accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrows works at
Dr. Barrows has seen patients for Intertrigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrows speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.